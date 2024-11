Flori Verde: Jelly Donut x White Runtz

Indica-dominant hybrid. Bred by Casa Flor. Cultivated by Cadre Verde.

Total Cannabinoids: 32.66% | Total Terpenes: 1.98%

Terpene Profile: β-myrcene, β-caryophyllene, α-humulene, Linalool, D-limonene



Jelly Donut: The sweet and floral aroma of Jelly Donut paired with its euphoric and relaxing effects makes this strain the perfect dessert at the end of a long day. The dark purple flower has bright hues and a heavy coating of trichomes to entice the connoisseur in you.



Runtz: Balanced. Euphoric & uplifting cerebral effects while calming the body. Fruity nose with berry and citrus notes. Smooth & creamy smoke.



