Triple Scoop is a triple threat, crossing Super Silver Haze, Grape LA, and Sorbet. The flavor profile comes from all three parents—a blast of citrus from Super Silver Haze, a sweet berry taste from Grape LA, and a smooth, creamy finish from Sorbet. The relaxing high makes it great for a quiet evening at home with a good company. With such a unique flavor profile, Triple Scoop is a must try for connoisseurs.