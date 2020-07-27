About this product
About this strain
Triple Scoop effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!