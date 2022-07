Introducing Ellis & Jane CBD Gummies! Each gummy is naturally flavored grape, lemon or orange. Individual THC FREE CBD Gummies are 10mg each infused with the finest broad spectrum organic hemp-derived CBD for the most effect. They are perfect for gifts or for a sweet treat in the morning or at night.



10mg of CBD per individual gummy, 25 count per package, 250 mg total



Benefits of Ellis & Jane Gummies (10mg)



THC Free

Lab-tested to ensure purity and potency

Gluten free

No artificial sweetners

Delicious All-Natural flavor

All-Natural coloring

No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers

Non-psychoactive, broad spectrum CBD extract derived from Colorado grown organic HEM