Ellis & Jane
Premium CBD. THC Free. Organically Grown
About Ellis & Jane
Ellis & Jane prides itself on providing pure, effective, THC free CBD products to our customers, friends and family. Our CBD comes from organic hemp crops with farmers and manufactures who share our values and dedication to a pure and highly effective CBD products. We recognize how important it is for people to experience the effects of CBD and improving their overall wellness without being fearful of consuming THC. That’s why we are committed to being a ZERO THC company.
Bath & body
Hemp CBD edibles
Hemp CBD oil
Pet tinctures
Available in
United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida