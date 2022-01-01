Revitalize, restore and release the body’s stressors without any THC/psychoactive effects. The power of the whole plant is delivered. Ellis & Jane’s CBD oil retains the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids creating a synergistic effect. Ellis & Jane CBD Oils are created from three simple ingredients.



Description:

• Broad spectrum terpene profile

• Designed for Daily Use AM and PM

• Use Sublingual or Topically

• THC Free – you will not fail a drug test

• Independent lab tested

• Phytocannabinoid rich

• Increased bioavailability

• Made from organically grown hemp

• No GMO

• No PESTICIDES.

• Made in the USA. Our CBD is not internationally sourced.

• Free of Heavy Metals, Pesticides, Solvents, Gluten, Sugar, Dairy, Soy and Preservatives



Product:

• 8.33mg CBD per serving

• Serving size: 1 dropper (1ml)

• Servings per container: 30 servings per bottle



Dosage: Determine your initial dosage based on your weight, gauge how your body reacts to that dosage amount of CBD (start at 8.33mg); increase gradually while monitoring CBD response until you find the optimal dosage. Shake before use, place one dropperful under tongue for one to two minutes, and then swallow



Ingredients: Organically Grown Broad Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Grape Seed Oil