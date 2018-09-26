Loading…
Ace of Spades RXO Shatter 1g

by Elysium Fields (Chalice Farms)
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
About this strain

Ace of Spades

Ace of Spades is a creation from TGA Subcool Seeds that takes advantage of the popular sweet and sour combination that never goes out of style. A crossbreed of Black Cherry Soda and Jack the Ripper, this strain has an earthy berry and citrus smell that carries over into the taste with distinctly lemony flavors. Ace of Spades plants grow fast and need a lot of space because they will get both bushy and tall. Flowering occurs at 8 weeks and they are generally large and heavy. These buds are pretty to look at with a range of colors that can include purples, blues, and pinks all coated in orange hairs.

Ace of Spades effects

232 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
Happy
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Dry eyes
Dizzy
Stress
Pain
Anxiety
