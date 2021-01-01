About this product

A Tincture To HEAL is our extra strength CBD and THC oil blends suspended in either organic alcohol or VG (vegetable glycerin). Our tinctures are best when taken orally 1-2 times daily. Unlike the alcohol based tincture, the VG tincture may also be vaporized to assist in immediate, yet short term, relief of persistent symptoms. When consumed orally our tinctures can give you relief in as soon as 15 minutes, and will typically last from 3-6 hours. When vaporizing the VG tincture in addition to consuming orally (for long term relief) patients feel that they can alleviate symptoms such as: muscle spasms, nerve pain, head aches, and anxiety attacks which may occur intermittently throughout the day.

NOTE: Our Tincture To HEAL is a lower concentration of mg/ml than our PURE product line. This means that our VG Tincture To HEAL will provide a milder effect than our PURE e-liquid. If in need of something stronger feel free to add our PURE e-liquid to your oral use of our Tinctures To HEAL routine.

WARNING: DO NOT VAPORIZE ANY PRODUCTS SUSPENDED IN ALCOHOL