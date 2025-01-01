About this product
Discover the convenience of the Ember Valley 14g Pre-Ground Kit. It includes 14 grams of premium pre-ground cannabis, unbleached hemp rolling papers, and delivers the same potency and rich aroma as whole flower. Ideal for quick, quality sessions, whether solo or with friends. Enjoy a smooth, flavorful smoke anytime with Ember Valley’s ready-to-use, high-quality cannabis.
AMPM is a sensory experience like no other. Expertly bred by Seed Junky x Doja, this strain blends the minty coolness of Alien Mintz—a cross of Alien Cookies and Kush Mints, known for its potent relaxation and refreshing minty notes—with the sharp, funky intensity of Permanent Marker, which lingers like fresh ink, combining the sweet, doughy flavors of Biscotti with the fruity, creamy undertones of Sherb and Jealousy. What truly sets this strain apart is its balanced effects. The award-winning AMPM 45 phenotype delivers a rare duality: a cerebral high that lifts you into orbit while your body remains anchored in a calming euphoria, making it the perfect companion from morning to night, AM to PM.
Effects: Calm, Cerebral, Stoney
Nose: Diesel, Old Spice, Funk
Taste: Gas, Pine, Earthy
AMPM 14G Pre-Ground Kit
Ember ValleyFlower
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
