Ember Valley’s 1g pop tube is the perfect way to explore all our new strains or create a variety pack for your on-the-go adventures. Featuring premium nugs, each single gram delivers the same high-quality experience you expect from Ember Valley. Conveniently packaged for quick enjoyment, it's an ideal option for trying something new or taking a selection of our finest strains with you wherever you go.



AMPM is a sensory experience like no other. Expertly bred by Seed Junky x Doja, this strain blends the minty coolness of Alien Mintz—a cross of Alien Cookies and Kush Mints, known for its potent relaxation and refreshing minty notes—with the sharp, funky intensity of Permanent Marker, which lingers like fresh ink, combining the sweet, doughy flavors of Biscotti with the fruity, creamy undertones of Sherb and Jealousy. What truly sets this strain apart is its balanced effects. The award-winning AMPM 45 phenotype delivers a rare duality: a cerebral high that lifts you into orbit while your body remains anchored in a calming euphoria, making it the perfect companion from morning to night, AM to PM.



Effects: Calm, Cerebral, Stoney



Nose: Diesel, Old Spice, Funk



Taste: Gas, Pine, Earthy

