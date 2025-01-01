Crafted by Ember Valley for anyone who appreciates quality cannabis, whether you’re lighting up for the first time or know exactly what you like. Rolled with 100% indoor-grown, freshly ground flower, never trim, and always single-strain, this joint delivers a smooth, flavorful experience with every puff. Expect rich terpene profiles, a clean burn, and balanced potency that highlights the plant’s natural character. It’s cannabis done right, from cultivation to combustion.



AMPM is a sensory experience like no other. Expertly bred by Seed Junky x Doja, this strain blends the minty coolness of Alien Mintz—a cross of Alien Cookies and Kush Mints, known for its potent relaxation and refreshing minty notes—with the sharp, funky intensity of Permanent Marker, which lingers like fresh ink, combining the sweet, doughy flavors of Biscotti with the fruity, creamy undertones of Sherb and Jealousy. What truly sets this strain apart is its balanced effects. The award-winning AMPM 45 phenotype delivers a rare duality: a cerebral high that lifts you into orbit while your body remains anchored in a calming euphoria, making it the perfect companion from morning to night, AM to PM.



Effects: Calm, Cerebral, Stoney



Nose: Diesel, Old Spice, Funk



Taste: Gas, Pine, Earthy

