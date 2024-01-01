This strain had the best bag appeal from one of our most recent pheno hunts.. While growing she is short and squatty like her mother rainbow belts and ultra frost heavy from the kush mints lineage. She is a beautiful combination that produces a unique candy, fruity pebbles and vanilla milkshake profile which translates to taste from first to last hit. Bad Roots' richness in flavor is like Rainbow Belts on steroids plus some.
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.