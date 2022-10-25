Berry Jane, which comes from parents Fruity Pebble OG and Blueberry, tastes and smells just as good as it looks. Densely populated amethyst trichomes promote a head high ideal for productivity and vivid spontaneity. A captivating multi-sensory experience with bursts of candy and bright berries, the Berry Jane strain has quickly become a favorite in the sativa focused community.

Effects: Uplifted, Energetic, Aroused

Nose: Berry, Sweet, Pine

Taste: Berry, Sweet, Pine