Crafted by Ember Valley for anyone who appreciates quality cannabis, whether you’re lighting up for the first time or know exactly what you like. Rolled with 100% indoor-grown, freshly ground flower, never trim, and always single-strain, this joint delivers a smooth, flavorful experience with every puff. Expect rich terpene profiles, a clean burn, and balanced potency that highlights the plant’s natural character. It’s cannabis done right, from cultivation to combustion.



From the same breeder that brought you Ember Valley favorites such as Puro Loco and Melon Fizz comes Crossbow, the latest winner bred by Archive Seed Bank. A unique combination of Moonbow #75 and Planet Purple OG, its platinum buds are coated with glittery trichomes and bursting with mouth-watering flavor. We selected Crossbow #7 for its heavy expression of Zkittlez that comes through from its Moonbow lineage, along with the smooth OG background. This curated R&D selection breaks up fluffy and rolls up easily. Crossbow absolutely nails the mark and is our Head of Cultivation’s current personal favorite.



Effects: Uplifting, Cerebral, Relaxing



Nose: Funky, Gassy, Earthy



Taste: Candy, doughy ,Fuel

read more