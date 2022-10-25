About this product
DUB BUB is as Indica as it gets. Cross Kush Mintz & Do-Si-Dos and you will arrive at this phenomenal Archive Seedbank designed smoke. The best time to smoke this lovely strain is about an hour after dinner. It provides a euphoric yet very aware high. Having a generally sweet taste with detailed notes of pine and earth, this high will have you floating to the moon.
Effects: Relaxed, introspective, Euphoric
Nose: Coffee, Pungent, Floral
Taste: Earthy, Peppery, Chocolate
