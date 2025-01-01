About this product
Ember Valley’s 1g pop tube is the perfect way to explore all our new strains or create a variety pack for your on-the-go adventures. Featuring premium nugs, each single gram delivers the same high-quality experience you expect from Ember Valley. Conveniently packaged for quick enjoyment, it's an ideal option for trying something new or taking a selection of our finest strains with you wherever you go.
First Dance is a harmonious blend of Wedding Cake and Ruthless Runtz bred by CSI Humboldt, offering a sweet yet potent experience. With creamy vanilla and fruity notes on the inhale, followed by a candy-like burst on the exhale, this strain entices your senses while delivering a euphoric, mood-lifting high. Its symphony of flavor and sensation ease you into a deep relaxation without losing that playful edge, making it perfect for creative escapes or unwinding after a long day. A flavorful journey with a potent kick, First Dance is your ticket to blissful elevation and calm.
Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Tranquil
Nose: Dessert, Citrus, Earthy
Taste: Sweet, Vanilla, Fruity
First Dance is a harmonious blend of Wedding Cake and Ruthless Runtz bred by CSI Humboldt, offering a sweet yet potent experience. With creamy vanilla and fruity notes on the inhale, followed by a candy-like burst on the exhale, this strain entices your senses while delivering a euphoric, mood-lifting high. Its symphony of flavor and sensation ease you into a deep relaxation without losing that playful edge, making it perfect for creative escapes or unwinding after a long day. A flavorful journey with a potent kick, First Dance is your ticket to blissful elevation and calm.
Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Tranquil
Nose: Dessert, Citrus, Earthy
Taste: Sweet, Vanilla, Fruity
First Dance 1g
Ember ValleyFlower
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Ember Valley’s 1g pop tube is the perfect way to explore all our new strains or create a variety pack for your on-the-go adventures. Featuring premium nugs, each single gram delivers the same high-quality experience you expect from Ember Valley. Conveniently packaged for quick enjoyment, it's an ideal option for trying something new or taking a selection of our finest strains with you wherever you go.
First Dance is a harmonious blend of Wedding Cake and Ruthless Runtz bred by CSI Humboldt, offering a sweet yet potent experience. With creamy vanilla and fruity notes on the inhale, followed by a candy-like burst on the exhale, this strain entices your senses while delivering a euphoric, mood-lifting high. Its symphony of flavor and sensation ease you into a deep relaxation without losing that playful edge, making it perfect for creative escapes or unwinding after a long day. A flavorful journey with a potent kick, First Dance is your ticket to blissful elevation and calm.
Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Tranquil
Nose: Dessert, Citrus, Earthy
Taste: Sweet, Vanilla, Fruity
First Dance is a harmonious blend of Wedding Cake and Ruthless Runtz bred by CSI Humboldt, offering a sweet yet potent experience. With creamy vanilla and fruity notes on the inhale, followed by a candy-like burst on the exhale, this strain entices your senses while delivering a euphoric, mood-lifting high. Its symphony of flavor and sensation ease you into a deep relaxation without losing that playful edge, making it perfect for creative escapes or unwinding after a long day. A flavorful journey with a potent kick, First Dance is your ticket to blissful elevation and calm.
Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Tranquil
Nose: Dessert, Citrus, Earthy
Taste: Sweet, Vanilla, Fruity
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
Notice a problem?Report this item