Ember Valley’s 1g pop tube is the perfect way to explore all our new strains or create a variety pack for your on-the-go adventures. Featuring premium nugs, each single gram delivers the same high-quality experience you expect from Ember Valley. Conveniently packaged for quick enjoyment, it's an ideal option for trying something new or taking a selection of our finest strains with you wherever you go.



First Dance is a harmonious blend of Wedding Cake and Ruthless Runtz bred by CSI Humboldt, offering a sweet yet potent experience. With creamy vanilla and fruity notes on the inhale, followed by a candy-like burst on the exhale, this strain entices your senses while delivering a euphoric, mood-lifting high. Its symphony of flavor and sensation ease you into a deep relaxation without losing that playful edge, making it perfect for creative escapes or unwinding after a long day. A flavorful journey with a potent kick, First Dance is your ticket to blissful elevation and calm.



Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Tranquil

Nose: Dessert, Citrus, Earthy

Taste: Sweet, Vanilla, Fruity

