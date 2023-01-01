About this product
Gelonade is one of the most highly regarded breeding projects to emerge from Connected. This palette-tickling Sativa is a cross of Gelato 41 and Lemon Trees, capable of combatting even the worst 3 PM blues with a fun and giggly high. Gelonade is a flavor chaser’s dream, with a wide array of citrus notes complemented by a diesel gas aftertaste.
Effects: Euphoric, Eccentric, Giggly
Scent: Citrus, Diesel, Pine
Taste: Lemon, Orange, Gas
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
