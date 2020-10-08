About this product
Effects: Euphoric, Eccentric, Giggly
Scent: Super citrus gas
Taste: Lemon sorbet, Gas, Citrus
About this strain
Gelonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with Gelato #41. Gelonade produces tingly and uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. This strain features mostly sweet flavors like fruity citrus and vanilla. Gelonade is a popular strain in California. Medical marijuana patients this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and anxiety.
Gelonade effects
