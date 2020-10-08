Gelonade is a California classic heavy hitting sativa. Pioneered by Connected Cannabis, Gelonade is a cross between Gelato 41 and Lemon Tree. This sativa is a perfect combination of citrus, floral, and gas. Gelonade will leave you with a powerful flavor in your mouth. This particular strain is an award winning pheno that Ember Valley has been able to produce a great representation of.

Effects: Euphoric, Eccentric, Giggly

Scent: Super citrus gas

Taste: Lemon sorbet, Gas, Citrus