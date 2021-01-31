Georgia Pie is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous Gelatti X Kush Mints strains. This bud packs a sweet fruity berry flavor with hints of rich cherries and nutty dough. The aroma is very similar, although with hints of earthy herbs to it, too. The high settles in a few minutes after your final toke, slowly working its way through your mind into a lifted state of pure happiness and euphoria that’s lightly tingly and hazy in nature. This tingly effect will soon work its way throughout the rest of your body, leaving you calm, level-headed, and wondering where you left your god damn keys again.

-

Effects: Balanced, Happy, Tingly

Nose: Gas, mint, earthy

Taste: Mint, sweet, citrus,