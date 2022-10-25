Grape Cream Cake is a cross between Ice Cream cake #5 and Grape Pie Wedding Crasher that is bred by Bloom Seed Co. Dense purple nugs of flawless structure paint the canvas of grapes coated in powder sugar with a nose that smells as if Ben and Jerry's popped up an ice cream parlor in the middle of a Napa vineyard. If we could eat this strain, we would, but smoking it is even better. Our Grape Cream Cake took home the gold for Tahoe Wellness Annual People's Choice Cup in April of 2022.

Effects: Calming, Body High, Cerebral, Productive.

Nose: Fruity, Creamy, Candy, Gassy.

Taste: You're still enjoying your glass of vino as a bowl of fresh vanilla bean ice cream sits in front of you. You earned this.