Crafted for anyone who appreciates quality cannabis, whether you’re lighting up for the first time or know exactly what you like. Rolled with 100% indoor-grown, freshly ground flower, never trim, and always single-strain, this joint delivers a smooth, flavorful experience with every puff. Expect rich terpene profiles, a clean burn, and balanced potency that highlights the plant’s natural character. It’s cannabis done right, from cultivation to combustion.
Picture stepping into a ride of pure cerebral exhilaration with Headmount. It hits with a burst of euphoria, lifting your mood and sparking a bright, creative high that feels like a mental celebration. Perfect for brainstorming sessions or kicking back with friends, it’s a strain that keeps the good vibes flowing and your mind buzzing with inspiration.
Effects: Balanced, Headband, Calm
Nose: Lemon, Orange, Rock Candy
Taste: Blueberry, Raspberry, Sugar
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.