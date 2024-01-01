Remember Valley - In a nod to the classics, we cultivate with respect for the journey cannabis has traveled. Each old-school strain in our Remember Valley collection carries the legacy of an era when its potential was not fully recognized.
These strains, once whispered about, are now celebrated. Ember Valley brings a renewed appreciation to the time-honored cultivars, presenting the old-school strains with the dignity they’ve always deserved.
Join us in honoring the rich history of these cultivars, now reborn for a new generation of appreciation.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.