Jack Herer- the Sativa that stands the test of time. This Remember Valley strain is a stoner staple with frosty green nugs that produce a very upbeat and social effect. It tastes like a mixture of orange juice and lemon/lime soda. This legacy strain was named after cannabis activist and author Jack Herer, who wrote the novel: “The Emperor Wears No Clothes.”
Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed, Creative Nose: Orange, Lemon, Pine Taste: Citrus, Fruity, Gas
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.