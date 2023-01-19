About this product
Jelly Mints - an exceptionally flavorful Hybrid flower bred by Seed Junky Genetics. When you have a rare moment of peace and quiet, Jelly Mints’ smooth notes of butterscotch will lull you into a cozy, vibrant bliss. Choose Jelly Mints for a well-balanced and meditative effect spectrum in the early to late evening hours.
Effects: Vibrant, Balanced, Introspective
Nose: Pink lemonade, Tart, Vanilla
Taste: Butterscotch, Diesel, Strawberry
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
