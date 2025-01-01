Crafted by Ember Valley for anyone who appreciates quality cannabis, whether you’re lighting up for the first time or know exactly what you like. Rolled with 100% indoor-grown, freshly ground flower, never trim, and always single-strain, this joint delivers a smooth, flavorful experience with every puff. Expect rich terpene profiles, a clean burn, and balanced potency that highlights the plant’s natural character. It’s cannabis done right, from cultivation to combustion.



Have you ever smoked flower that felt like you just took a dab? If so, there is a good chance that you’ve tried Lemon Cherry Pie from Ember Valley. This in house selection of Lemon Cherry Gelato x Georgia Pie bred by Brad at Raw genetics, packs a powerful and long lasting punch! LCP is an ultra enjoyable smooth smoking flower that offers a balanced high that is both relaxing and uplifting. Take a hit and hold on, you’re in for a ride!



Effects: Calming, Couch-Lock, Uplifting



Nose: Sour, Fruit, Gas



Taste: Pie, Fuel, Sweet

