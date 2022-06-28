Bred in our hometown of Redding, California by Alien Labs, Zookies is a cross between GG#4 and Animal Cookies. The unique scent and flavor profile of Zombie Cookies includes sweet, nutty cookies imbued with chocolate, coffee, pepper, and even a hint of diesel fuel from its GG#4 parent. The balanced hybrid offers a burst of cerebral energy that levels off into a mild body buzz.

-

Effects: Dreamy, Relaxed, Uplifted

Scent: Dank, Diesel, Tangerine

﻿Taste: Citrus inhale, Gassy exhale