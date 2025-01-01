Crafted by Ember Valley for anyone who appreciates quality cannabis, whether you’re lighting up for the first time or know exactly what you like. Rolled with 100% indoor-grown, freshly ground flower, never trim, and always single-strain, this joint delivers a smooth, flavorful experience with every puff. Expect rich terpene profiles, a clean burn, and balanced potency that highlights the plant’s natural character. It’s cannabis done right, from cultivation to combustion.



As the old saying goes, we’ve got sunshine in a bag. Our bag just happens to be filled to the brim with Melon Fizz. This Sativa cross of Moonbow #75 and Melonade transports you to a hot summer day. It’s beloved by our team for its energetic and full-flavored profile. Light notes of sweet papaya dance around the taste buds on exhale, followed shortly thereafter by a rush of light euphoria and creative energy.



Effects: Focused, Invigorated, Cerebral



Nose: Raspberry, Oatmeal, Sweet



Taste: Cantaloupe, Papaya, Funk

read more