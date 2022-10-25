About this product
Melon Mintz Pre-Roll 2-Pack [.5g]
Strain Specific Pre-Roll from Ember Valley
- Gelonade
- Gush Mintz
- - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- -- - - - - - -
Effects: Social, Mellow, Happy
Scent: Sweetgrass, Floral, Herbal
Taste: Honeydew, Mint, Sage
Strain Specific Pre-Roll from Ember Valley
- Gelonade
- Gush Mintz
- - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- -- - - - - - -
Effects: Social, Mellow, Happy
Scent: Sweetgrass, Floral, Herbal
Taste: Honeydew, Mint, Sage
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!