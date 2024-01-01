A 10-pack of premium indoor flower pre-rolls. Our Darts pre-roll pack is designed for those who need easy access to the goods without drawing attention—concealed in cigarette-style packaging complete with filters. Enough to share, but you probably won't want to.
Northern Fire is far too fire to name anything else. This Sativa has been a staple of Shasta County cannabis for nearly a decade. Northern Fire has a strong chemdawg high coupled with the distinct flavor of freshly picked blueberries. Northern Fire will complement any part of your schedule with a potent and vibrant creativity boost.
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.