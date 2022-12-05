About this product
Oreoz is arguably the prettiest strain on the shelf. A potent Indica heavily coated in trichomes that elevate the potency and feeling of this unbeatable high. Breaking down the super frosty nugs is a treat in itself; a subtle earthy tone with a hint of sweet gas keeps you coming back for more. Make sure your cookie jar is full when you’re smoking this strain.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.