Pancakes lives up to its name of thickness from it's lineage of London Pound Cake 75 x Kush Mints 11. She smells like a sweet stack of buttermilk pancakes with a liberal serving of maple syrup dripping over the top of a chunky slab of butter in the middle. This strain is 100% not on a diet and is 110% body-confident because that's what life is all about. Pancakes is enjoyed by those who believe that life is too short not to go hard and they make elastic waistbands for a reason so we may as well order two entrees since I put myself together for this anyways.

Effects: Pain Relieving, Calming, Blissful

Nose: Sweet maple and cedar

Taste: Doughy, Buttery, Blueberry