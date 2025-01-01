About this product
Ember Valley Red 7g brings you premium quality with perfectly curated smalls. Grown with care using California's finest water and nutrients, our expert cultivation techniques and superior genetics deliver a potent, flavorful cannabis experience. Every bag is crafted to elevate your moments with the exceptional quality you've come to expect from Ember Valley.
Peach Ozz x (Pomelo x Gelatti x Kush Mints)
Peach Tartz is a lively sativa, artfully bred by Fidels Seed Co. Born from Peach Ozz crossed with a vibrant trio—Pomelo, Gelatti, and Kush Mints—this strain bursts with juicy complexity. The aroma blends nostalgic Peach Rings with earthy Kush and a hint of Sweet Tarts, while the flavor delivers waves of sweet peach, apricot, and a subtle peppery finish. Packed with Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene, Peach Tartz offers a bright, energetic, and uplifting high that’s perfect for daytime bliss or sparking creativity. A true fruit-forward powerhouse for those who crave flavor and feel-good vibes.
Effects: Energetic, Uplifted, Happy
Nose: Peach Rings, Kush, Sweet Tarts
Taste: Sweet Peach, Apricot, Pepper
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
