Peaches Be Crazy, is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Marionberry X Eddy OG strains. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Peaches Be Crazy packs a super sweet and slightly sour peachy flavor into each and every toke. The aroma is very similar, although with a touch of spicy flowers to it, too. A resin favorite, Peaches Be Crazy brings on a super relaxing high that’s ideal for a night when you want to get to sleep but need to kick back and chill before you do. You’ll feel a light cerebral lift coupled with a mild euphoria that boosts your spirits without affecting your energy level in the slightest.

Effects: Relaxing, Body High, Sleepy Cerebral, Euphoric

Nose: Citrus, Earthy, Flowery, Sour

Taste: Citrus, Fruity, Sweet, Sour