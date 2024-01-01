Compound genetics has become synonymous with super dank breeding projects. Pink Certz is a prime example. As soon as you open the jar you’ll see big scrumptious looking nugs that hit your nose with an intense sweet berry aroma. The invigorating fruitiness will not let you forget its crossed with grape gasoline. Use this Strain to get things done. It also helps with depression, stress, and nausea. -- (Grape gasoline x the menthol) - Hybrid - Dominant Terpenes 1. myrcene 2. caryophyllene 3. limonene
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.