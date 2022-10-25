About this product
Redding Pie is an indica-dominant cross between Wedding Cake and Grape Pie from Cannarado Genetics Group. Owing to the strain’s Grape Pie heritage, Redding Pie produces fragrant buds that are fruity, sweet, and gassy with undertones of pine and pepper. Just like a happy wedding, it elevates the mood. Unlike a wedding, it deeply relaxes the body.
-
Effects: Body High, Calming, Cerebral, Relaxing, Tingly, Uplifting
Nose: Dank, Grape, Fruity, Pungent, Sweet
Taste: Berry, Fruity, Sweet
-
