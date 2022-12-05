About this product
Riff OG is Ember Valley’s Signature variety of the world-famous OG Kush we’ve all grown to know and love. Boasting a unique aroma, the strain gives hints of crisp citrus, tangerine, jet fuel, and pine. Intended to mellow you out with a highly-focused head high, the potency of this strain promotes long-lasting psychoactive effects. This one’s perfect for dinner with the in-laws.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.