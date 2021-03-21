Sunkissed by Ember Valley is a cross between Platinum Tangie and Arise. This sativa-hybrid packs quite the punch, while maintaining that natural silky smooth smoke that we at Ember Valley strive to bring to you. With an aroma of citrus, and the taste of sunshine, Sunkissed can only be described as the perfect morning smoke.

Effects: Alert, Warm, Giggly

Nose: Citrus, Lemon, Orange Zest

Taste: Sunshine and orange sherbert