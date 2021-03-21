About this product
Sunkissed by Ember Valley is a cross between Platinum Tangie and Arise. This sativa-hybrid packs quite the punch, while maintaining that natural silky smooth smoke that we at Ember Valley strive to bring to you. With an aroma of citrus, and the taste of sunshine, Sunkissed can only be described as the perfect morning smoke.
Effects: Alert, Warm, Giggly
Nose: Citrus, Lemon, Orange Zest
Taste: Sunshine and orange sherbert
About this strain
Sunkissed effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
