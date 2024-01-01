Sweet Jack 14G Pre-Ground Kit

by Ember Valley
Sweet Jack is one of the most mouth-watering options on the Ember Valley menu. We constantly get requests for more of this Cotton Candy X Jack Herer cross due to its icing and sugar flavor, which pairs perfectly with a sharp and focused Sativa effect. Sweet Jack is a must-have for daytime smokers searching for a rich and potent cerebral strain.

Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.

Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.

Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.

Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.

We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
