Tiger King is a merging of old and new school classics that will have you Highly motivated. One of the most exciting new strains to come from breeders, Nine Weeks Harvest. This one is almost too beautiful to smoke. A jaw-dropping pairing of Cheetah Piss and Runtz with flavor bursting with savory, tangy, and doughy notes. She isn’t a one-hitter quitter, so enjoy it with a group of friends and sail away on an epic adventure.
Genetic Cross: Cheetah Piss, Runtz
Effects: Motivated, Introspective
Nose: Creamy, Ammonia, Candy
Taste: Savory, Tangy Doughy
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.