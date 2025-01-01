Crafted by Ember Valley for anyone who appreciates quality cannabis, whether you’re lighting up for the first time or know exactly what you like. Rolled with 100% indoor-grown, freshly ground flower, never trim, and always single-strain, this joint delivers a smooth, flavorful experience with every puff. Expect rich terpene profiles, a clean burn, and balanced potency that highlights the plant’s natural character. It’s cannabis done right, from cultivation to combustion.



Tiger King is a merging of old and new school classics that will have you highly motivated. One of the most exciting new strains to come from breeders, Nine Weeks Harvest. This one is almost too beautiful to smoke. A jaw-dropping pairing of Cheetah Piss and Runtz with flavor bursting with savory, tangy, and doughy notes. She isn’t a one-hitter quitter, so enjoy it with a group of friends and sail away on an epic adventure.



Effects: Motivated, Introspective

Nose: Creamy, Ammonia, Candy

Taste: Savory, Tangy, Doughy

