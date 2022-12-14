About this product
To our belief, Verzace is a cross between Rainbow Sherbert and Harlem Grapes. We were gifted this cut in exchange for four goats and a crate of milk when we came in touch with some mystical Greek goddess. Honestly, it was a pretty wild experience, but when it's all said and done - totally worth it because this strain is the absolute bee's knees. Tight and dense purple nugs that smell like gassy grapes hit you between the eyes with some of the smoothest smoke you've ever had.
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
