Ember Valley Red delivers the pinnacle of cannabis cultivation with 3.5g of top-tier, A-size nugs. Our unmatched genetics and expert growing practices, using California’s finest water and nutrients, ensure each nug is pure, potent, and naturally rich. Elevate your everyday moments with the finest cannabis experience.
Wingsuit is a hybrid from Compound Genetics, crossing Red Bullz and Gastro Pop #5. It blends a bright, candy-like aroma with subtle gassy undertones, delivering an energizing cerebral lift and gentle relaxation, ideal for daytime tasks, creativity, or socializing. With Grape Gas in both parents, Wingsuit offers floral candy and gassy grape notes, while also revealing sweet, creamy butterscotch terps.
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.