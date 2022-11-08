We invite you to #ExperienceEmbra!! We're not searching the market to source the best flower, because we're here growing it ourselves. As a farming family with over 50 years of experience cultivating premium flowers and produce in Carpineria, we've tackled cannabis with the same level of integrity and attention to quality. With Embra you are promised the most authentic "from farm to table" experience when it comes to the flower, blunts and pre-rolls that have been hand curated by our family as we are completely family run/operated.

Because it's our hands in the soil, our minds at work in the greenhouse, and our family harvesting and curing every flower, we can guarantee a premium sunkissed cannabis experience. Embra is your source of family farmed Carpinteria-grown cannabis. So again we invite you to #ExperienceEmbra!



Further the Embra Experience by using this hashtag #ExperienceEmbra on Instagram and following us @EmbraCannabis ! We'll be sure to show some love and welcome you to the family!



Find our products at a dispensary near you!