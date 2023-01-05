1:1 CBD to THC flower grown by Henry’s Original in Mendocino. A relative strain of Blue Dream and Coast, this mellow blend offers ultimate relaxation and giddy creative energy. Tropical Blue Coast is the epitome of California cool. Users have reported an improved mood, pain relief and better sleep.



>Vibes well with Beach House and a woodsy weekend cabin in Arcata



>Available in full-spectrum 25mg RSO tablets + 1G oil syringes