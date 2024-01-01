Strain Dossier

Like a fresh fruit salad for the senses, Apples and Bananas is a perfectly balanced hybrid (50% indica/50% sativa) that harmoniously blends uplifting euphoria with soothing physical relaxation. With an all-star lineage combining Platinum Cookies x Grandaddy Purple x Blue Power x Gelatti, this quadruple cross is a strain with effects as versatile as parents. Apples and Bananas is a unique strain that isn’t always easy to find that’s become infamous for inducing instant euphoria and boundless joy.



Specific Effects

With a high that hits hard and effects just as powerful as its genetic blend, Apples and Bananas offers an ocean of bliss that washes over the mind in strong waves of euphoria and happiness that is quickly followed by inspired creativity. Soon after the cerebral effects settle in and your imagination begins to soar, you’ll notice a soft, tingling sensation spread slowly throughout your body for profound physical relaxation that isn’t sedating in the slightest. Apples and Bananas is equally comforting and stimulating at the same time, with a balanced nature perfect for any time of day, because as deeply relaxing as its undertones might be, it won’t leave you glued to the couch.



Applicable Conditions

Renowned for its arousing, positive effects on body and mind, Apples and Bananas is coveted by both recreational and medical consumers alike. Recreational consumers love its focused, energetic, creative head high and soothing physical effects. Folks who use Apples and Bananas therapeutically find its euphoric cerebral effects are amazing for relieving anxiety, stress, and depression. Known to incite arousal, it can be the perfect strain for couples or individuals experiencing intimacy issues. Its soothing physical effects are said to wash away chronic pain, cramps, and muscle spasms.

