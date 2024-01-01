Strain dossier

A strain as delightful as its name, Berry Pie is like having dessert but in the form of cannabis. As the lovechild of Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry, this slightly indica-dominant hybrid (60% indica/40% sativa) serves up an experience as rich as its lineage that’s hard to forget. Along with its high THC levels, Berry Pie also contains a notable concentration of CBG to dishes up full entourage effect benefits so you get the most out of your experience — one that’s as blissful as a slice of pie with that perfect combination of flaky buttery crust and gooey blueberry filling offering sweet comfort and happiness in every bite.



Applicable conditions

Perfect for those who need a bit of a mental pick-me-up or some soothing relief from chronic stress, Berry Pie delivers. As a strain commonly used for depression, chronic fatigue, PTSD, ADD/ADHD, and chronic pain, Berry Pie can boost motivation and keep you moving throughout the day, all while keeping you calm, cool, and collected for a perfectly baked balance of energy, focus, and relaxing feel-good vibes.



Specific effects

The CBG content in this strain (around 1%) offers a unique twist to a typical indica-dominant hybrid, providing uplifting effects perfect for daytime use. Berry Pie is known for activating the mind and increasing focus, all while relaxing and soothing the body without zapping your energy like other indica-dominant strains often do. This means you can move through the day with a calm, focused confidence, stimulated and on-point but with a laid-back euphoria as sweet as pie.

