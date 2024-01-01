Bubba's Blend RSO Tablet [25mg] (1000mg)

by Emerald Bay Extracts
THC —CBD —

About this product

A 3:1 happy accident created by its tie-dye toking namesake, Bubba. Bubba’s Blend is a combination of AC/DC and our own Mendo Crumble. Grown in Mendocino by a small family farm, this Indica-infused CBD strain was crafted with quality, potency and a touch of THC. Our clients reported pain relief, easier sleep, reduced anxiety, and overall better health.
>Vibes with The Allman Brothers and a chill 3-day weekend in San Francisco

>Available in 25mg RSO tablets + 1G oil syringes

