A 3:1 happy accident created by its tie-dye toking namesake, Bubba. Bubba’s Blend is a combination of AC/DC and our own Mendo Crumble. Grown in Mendocino by a small family farm, this Indica-infused CBD strain was crafted with quality, potency and a touch of THC. Our clients reported pain relief, easier sleep, reduced anxiety, and overall better health.

>Vibes with The Allman Brothers and a chill 3-day weekend in San Francisco



>Available in 25mg RSO tablets + 1G oil syringes





