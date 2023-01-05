Sedate and stress-free, Dosilato is a relaxing creative tingle into a soothing body buzz. An Indica heavy strain crossed from Do-Si-Dos and Gelato #41. Best used after work or before bedtime for the ultimate chill. This strain is reported to ease stress, insomnia, PTSD, depression, anxiety and chronic pain.



>Vibes with your favorite film, good company and a cozy night in



>Available in full-spectrum 25mg RSO tablets