Double Dream is a sativa that artfully combines the genetics of Blue Dream and Dream Star, resulting in a strain that offers a unique and complex experience. This cultivar is celebrated for its intricate flavor profile, which harmoniously blends sweet floral notes with hints of berries and spice, creating a sensory delight for the palate. Upon consumption, users often report a soothing yet mentally invigorating high that promotes clear-headed functionality, making it suitable for various activities throughout the day.

read more