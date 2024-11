Gelato offers a well-balanced experience, combining the relaxing and calming effects of an indica with the uplifting and euphoric qualities of a sativa. The high usually starts with a cerebral buzz, inducing a sense of happiness and creativity. Gradually, the physical effects kick in, leading to deep relaxation and potential couch-lock. Gelato is known to provide a powerful body high while still maintaining mental clarity. Patients have reported pain relief, reduction in stress, help with sleep, as well as increased happiness and overall well-being.



> Pairs well with Thievery Corporation and a game of Settlers of Catan

read more